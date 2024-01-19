Empirical Finance LLC Raises Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,795 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $470,994,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $197,322,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 527.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 361,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,936,000 after acquiring an additional 303,604 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 216.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,393,000 after purchasing an additional 297,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 15,428.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 253,119 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,217,000 after acquiring an additional 251,489 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

MSI stock opened at $320.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.00 and a 1 year high of $329.83.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,790,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,790,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,212.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

