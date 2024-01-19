Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Shares Gap Up to $23.04

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.04, but opened at $24.11. Endeavor Group shares last traded at $24.13, with a volume of 1,391,221 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Endeavor Group Trading Up 4.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.85.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $506,217.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 8,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $196,471.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 81,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,166.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $506,217.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,319 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,608 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavor Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in Endeavor Group by 57.1% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 60,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 21,891 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth $6,366,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 234.8% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 543,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,012,000 after acquiring an additional 381,514 shares in the last quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth $7,176,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 22.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

See Also

