Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enerflex in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth expects that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the year. Raymond James also issued estimates for Enerflex’s FY2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Enerflex from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of EFXT opened at $5.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.31. Enerflex has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $8.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.43.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $580.11 million during the quarter. Enerflex had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 2.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerflex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Enerflex by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,604,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,862,000 after purchasing an additional 176,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Enerflex by 168.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,290,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,188 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Enerflex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,794,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Enerflex by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,063,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 213,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enerflex by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 885,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 173,601 shares during the last quarter. 44.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enerflex Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Enerflex’s payout ratio is presently -17.50%.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

