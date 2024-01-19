Energi Trading Up 17.5% This Week (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. Energi has a total market cap of $7.94 million and approximately $154,143.97 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00081006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00027273 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00023643 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007303 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006267 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001518 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 72,864,825 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

