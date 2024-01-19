Energizer (NYSE:ENR) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Barclays

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ENR. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Energizer from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Energizer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Energizer from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Energizer from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.14.

Energizer Stock Up 0.6 %

ENR stock opened at $31.70 on Tuesday. Energizer has a 12-month low of $27.68 and a 12-month high of $37.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.83.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. Energizer had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 136.42%. The company had revenue of $811.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 2,919 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $92,357.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Energizer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Energizer by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 515,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,302,000 after purchasing an additional 74,204 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Energizer by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Energizer by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 229,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Energizer by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Energizer by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 13,435 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Further Reading

