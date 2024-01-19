Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) Senior Officer Purchases C$1,840,350.00 in Stock

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Vincent Mifsud bought 50,000 shares of Enghouse Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$36.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,840,350.00.

Enghouse Systems Stock Down 2.0 %

Enghouse Systems stock traded down C$0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$36.11. The stock had a trading volume of 8,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,020. Enghouse Systems Limited has a one year low of C$27.51 and a one year high of C$44.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Enghouse Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENGH. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$34.50 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

