Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,070,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the December 15th total of 4,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 618,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 9.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Enhabit from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Enhabit Price Performance

EHAB opened at $10.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Enhabit has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $16.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.94.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $258.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.31 million. Enhabit had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enhabit will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enhabit

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EHAB. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enhabit by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 9,317 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Enhabit by 103.9% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 78,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. JANA Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Enhabit in the third quarter worth approximately $20,532,000. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enhabit by 5.1% in the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Enhabit Company Profile

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

