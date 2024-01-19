EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Stock Price Up 2.1% After Dividend Announcement

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $12.46 and last traded at $12.40. Approximately 218,195 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,467,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.14.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th will be paid a $0.1325 dividend. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 26th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.24.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 1,614.2% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,868,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,721,000 after buying an additional 1,759,500 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 3,093,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,618,000 after buying an additional 378,450 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 51,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

