Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENVX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday. William Blair started coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Enovix Stock Performance

Shares of ENVX stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average of $13.57. Enovix has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.72.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. Enovix had a negative net margin of 12,188.42% and a negative return on equity of 64.06%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enovix will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovix

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enovix by 722.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enovix by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enovix Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Stories

