Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Enservco Stock Performance
Shares of ENSV stock opened at $0.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. Enservco has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $1.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.18.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 37.49% and a negative return on equity of 369.83%.
Enservco Company Profile
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
