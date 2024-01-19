Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Stock Performance

Shares of ENSV stock opened at $0.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. Enservco has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $1.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 37.49% and a negative return on equity of 369.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enservco

Enservco Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Enservco during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enservco by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 98,620 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Enservco in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enservco during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enservco in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 5.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

