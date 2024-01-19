Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) CEO Dipal Doshi Sells 1,000 Shares

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) CEO Dipal Doshi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $15,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,279 shares in the company, valued at $3,906,021.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dipal Doshi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 20th, Dipal Doshi sold 1,000 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $15,000.00.

On Monday, November 13th, Dipal Doshi sold 1,000 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $16,230.00.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TRDA stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.28. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $18.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $1.57. The company had revenue of $43.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.31 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,020,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,568 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,045,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,521,000 after purchasing an additional 26,144 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 460.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 138,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 114,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 18.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Entrada Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44 and ENTR-601-45, which are in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1; ENTR-501, an intracellular thymidine phosphorylase enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of mitochondrial neurogastrointestinal encephalomyopathy; and ENTR-701, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

