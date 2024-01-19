Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Chairman Camp Peter Van Sells 420 Shares

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.56, for a total value of $339,595.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,356,090.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $793.74 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $661.66 and a twelve month high of $826.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.35, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $800.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $774.73.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $4.26 dividend. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQIX has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price target on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $835.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Equinix by 65.2% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 485.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

