Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) EVP Jonathan Lin Sells 624 Shares of Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) EVP Jonathan Lin sold 624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.66, for a total value of $505,227.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,581.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Equinix Stock Performance

EQIX opened at $793.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $661.66 and a 52-week high of $826.00. The firm has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $800.36 and its 200-day moving average is $774.73.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $871.00 to $915.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $835.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinix

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 485.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 92.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

