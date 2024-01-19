Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) EVP Jonathan Lin Sells 624 Shares of Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) EVP Jonathan Lin sold 624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.66, for a total value of $505,227.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,581.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Equinix Stock Performance
EQIX opened at $793.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $661.66 and a 52-week high of $826.00. The firm has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $800.36 and its 200-day moving average is $774.73.
Equinix Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.23%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinix
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 485.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 92.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Equinix Company Profile
Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.
