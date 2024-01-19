Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Enerflex Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enerflex in a report released on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth expects that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enerflex’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Enerflex’s FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Enerflex and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Acumen Capital lowered their price target on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$10.28.

Enerflex Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of TSE EFX opened at C$6.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.80. The firm has a market cap of C$851.40 million, a PE ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.31. Enerflex has a 12-month low of C$5.44 and a 12-month high of C$11.03.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$778.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$767.37 million. Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 2.11%.

Enerflex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.49%.

About Enerflex

(Get Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.