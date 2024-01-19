Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Precision Drilling Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $10.03 for the year. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is $9.32 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s FY2024 earnings at $12.77 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.77 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. National Bank Financial downgraded Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.71.

Precision Drilling Stock Performance

Shares of PDS stock opened at $53.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $768.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 2.17. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $86.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.15 and its 200 day moving average is $59.88.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.41). Precision Drilling had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $333.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.62 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Precision Drilling

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Precision Drilling by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 246.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

