Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Cut to Hold at Truist Financial

Truist Financial downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has $73.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $70.00.

ELS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.72.

ELS opened at $67.62 on Tuesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $74.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.31 and a 200-day moving average of $68.00.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.31). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $388.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $1,347,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 15,246 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 12,579 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

