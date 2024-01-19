ERC20 Trading Up 3.7% Over Last Week (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. During the last week, ERC20 has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. ERC20 has a total market cap of $14.69 million and approximately $1,009.01 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005406 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00017918 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00015252 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,776.41 or 0.99883585 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00011564 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.31 or 0.00208978 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004871 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000642 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01206983 USD and is down -1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,105.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars.

