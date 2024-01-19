ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 725,154 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 1,218,821 shares.The stock last traded at $8.85 and had previously closed at $9.15.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $601.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.26.

Institutional Trading of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 96,478.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,031,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,236,000 after acquiring an additional 57,971,760 shares during the last quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 35.3% during the third quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,308,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,094,000 after acquiring an additional 341,211 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 91.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,250,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,402,000 after acquiring an additional 597,970 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 26,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 54.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 147,844 shares during the last quarter.

About ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

