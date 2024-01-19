Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Hits $23.84 on Top Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $3.46 billion and $405.45 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $23.84 or 0.00058327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,868.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.28 or 0.00171975 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.74 or 0.00571936 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00009705 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.76 or 0.00373790 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.45 or 0.00177285 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000456 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 145,114,404 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.