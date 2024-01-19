Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Gap Up to $69.22

Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $69.22, but opened at $71.00. Etsy shares last traded at $70.38, with a volume of 747,808 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ETSY. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Etsy from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Etsy from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Etsy from $108.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Etsy from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.85.

Get Etsy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Etsy

Etsy Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.06.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $636.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.75 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 71.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $649,060.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,696.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Etsy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 57.8% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,043,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,655 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 10,070.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,495,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $126,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Etsy by 21.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,021,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $678,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,378 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 40.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,649,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,666,000 after buying an additional 1,047,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 69.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,663,000 after buying an additional 950,415 shares in the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.