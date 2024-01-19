Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) Insider Michael Ellenbogen Sells 41,667 Shares of Stock

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 41,667 shares of Evolv Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $175,834.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,030,346 shares in the company, valued at $8,568,060.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Ellenbogen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 28th, Michael Ellenbogen sold 2,600 shares of Evolv Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $13,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Michael Ellenbogen sold 79,371 shares of Evolv Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $397,648.71.

On Monday, December 18th, Michael Ellenbogen sold 41,667 shares of Evolv Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $200,834.94.

On Thursday, November 16th, Michael Ellenbogen sold 100 shares of Evolv Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $400.00.

On Monday, October 23rd, Michael Ellenbogen sold 7,466 shares of Evolv Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $29,864.00.

Evolv Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ EVLV opened at $4.31 on Friday. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Evolv Technologies ( NASDAQ:EVLV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. Evolv Technologies had a negative net margin of 147.76% and a negative return on equity of 46.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.33 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Evolv Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Trading of Evolv Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 12,196 shares during the last quarter. Key Colony Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. Key Colony Management LLC now owns 2,781,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,131,000 after buying an additional 1,702,928 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,530,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,738,000 after buying an additional 81,689 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 8,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $369,000. Institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

Evolv Technologies Company Profile

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

