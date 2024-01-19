Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SNMP opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $297.00.

Get Evolve Transition Infrastructure alerts:

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.92 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolve Transition Infrastructure

In other Evolve Transition Infrastructure news, major shareholder Gp Holdings Lp Stonepeak bought 1,536,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $2,135,345.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,536,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,345.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSE:SNMP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 58,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.69% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evolve Transition Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolve Transition Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.