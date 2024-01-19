Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Shares Gap Down to $8.33

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.33, but opened at $7.86. Evotec shares last traded at $7.81, with a volume of 32,894 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Evotec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Evotec alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Evotec

Evotec Price Performance

About Evotec

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.22.

(Get Free Report)

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.