Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Shares Gap Down to $8.33

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.33, but opened at $7.86. Evotec shares last traded at $7.81, with a volume of 32,894 shares.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Evotec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.
