Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Bank of America

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Bank of America from $38.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EXC. Barclays lowered their target price on Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,117,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,838,898. The firm has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.54. Exelon has a 12 month low of $34.05 and a 12 month high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.44 and a 200-day moving average of $39.23.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Research analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 189.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 53.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 98.8% in the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 50.3% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

