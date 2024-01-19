ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on ExlService from $32.40 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ExlService in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a hold rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ExlService presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

Get ExlService alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ExlService

ExlService Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EXLS opened at $31.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.51 and its 200 day moving average is $29.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ExlService has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. ExlService had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $410.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.68 million. Research analysts expect that ExlService will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 322.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in ExlService by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 594,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,331,000 after purchasing an additional 53,940 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 640,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,768,000 after acquiring an additional 80,416 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

(Get Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.