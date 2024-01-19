Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.10 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Expeditors International of Washington in a report released on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Research analyst S. Pal now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $5.10 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.09. The consensus estimate for Expeditors International of Washington’s current full-year earnings is $5.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.78 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. BNP Paribas cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

EXPD opened at $128.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.29. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $102.89 and a one year high of $129.18.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after buying an additional 190,319 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 100,489.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,525,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $427,061,000 after buying an additional 3,522,139 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 16.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,500,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,481,000 after buying an additional 488,561 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,714,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,208,000 after purchasing an additional 273,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

