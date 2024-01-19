EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,830,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the December 15th total of 5,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 368,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.1 days. Currently, 9.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
EZPW has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut EZCORP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut EZCORP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th.
EZCORP stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. EZCORP has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.74 million, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.16.
EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. EZCORP had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $270.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.27 million. Equities analysts predict that EZCORP will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.
EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.
