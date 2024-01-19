F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FNB. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on F.N.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

F.N.B. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.06.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $337.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F.N.B.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,176,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,457,000 after purchasing an additional 193,627 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 3,021.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 948,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,850,000 after purchasing an additional 918,062 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,238,000. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

