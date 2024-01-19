Family Asset Management LLC Acquires 11,170 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,170 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF makes up 3.3% of Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Family Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGP. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,466,000 after buying an additional 1,032,843 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 194.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 430,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,324,000 after purchasing an additional 284,810 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 37.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,003,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,066,000 after purchasing an additional 272,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 720,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,495,000 after purchasing an additional 198,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1,045.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 191,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,301,000 after purchasing an additional 174,420 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPGP stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.97. 44,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,824. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.19. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $80.32 and a 1-year high of $99.38. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

