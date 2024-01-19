Family Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,860 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Family Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Family Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEUR. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 70,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 27,505 shares during the period. Penobscot Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 37,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.98. 62,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,253. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $47.10 and a one year high of $55.38.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

