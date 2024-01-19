Family Asset Management LLC Has $659,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Family Asset Management LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,227,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,364,000 after purchasing an additional 457,343 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,919,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,165,000 after acquiring an additional 89,212 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,207,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,416,000 after acquiring an additional 61,382 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,095,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,249,000 after acquiring an additional 181,540 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,584,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,324,000 after acquiring an additional 137,311 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BATS:MTUM traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.11. 476,427 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.