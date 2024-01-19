Family Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Family Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYF. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,114,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $17,128,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,994,000 after buying an additional 132,966 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 187,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,249,000 after buying an additional 107,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,681,000.

NYSEARCA:IYF traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,498. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $66.91 and a 12-month high of $86.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

