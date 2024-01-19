Family Asset Management LLC Purchases 521 Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. iShares MSCI World ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Family Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Family Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares MSCI World ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.34. The stock had a trading volume of 40,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,561. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 12 month low of $109.48 and a 12 month high of $133.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI World ETF

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

