Family Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,183 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 175.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,183 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYM. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.68. 306,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,833. The company has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.74. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $112.69.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

