Family Asset Management LLC Raises Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,611 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 5.3% of Family Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

BATS IEFA traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,461,923 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.50 and a 200 day moving average of $66.76. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

