Family Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC)

Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC – Free Report) by 200.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PWC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF by 32.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF by 28.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.41. Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF has a 12-month low of $31.69 and a 12-month high of $39.88. The company has a market cap of $96.67 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.01.

About Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Market Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Market Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Underlying Intellidex selection methodology seeks to identify and select companies from the U.S.

