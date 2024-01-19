Family Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Family Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 424.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 692.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 146.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2,419.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JQUA traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,452. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $48.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.08.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.