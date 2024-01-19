Family Asset Management LLC Sells 1,469 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Family Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

SCHE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.62. The stock had a trading volume of 192,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,796. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.39. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $26.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

