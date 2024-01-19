Family Asset Management LLC Sells 2,062 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Family Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the quarter. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 33,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 26,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $107.42. The stock had a trading volume of 635,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,809,581. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.14 and its 200 day moving average is $105.35. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

