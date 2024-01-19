Family Asset Management LLC Sells 3,114 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Family Asset Management LLC cut its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the quarter. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,125,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 296.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 18,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 8,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

JNK stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.08. 1,327,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,536,115. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.77. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $87.79 and a twelve month high of $95.59.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

