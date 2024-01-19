Family Asset Management LLC Sells 547 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Family Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 2.4% of Family Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after purchasing an additional 135,856,748 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,042,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,659,000 after purchasing an additional 147,660 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 133,228 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,869,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,345,000 after purchasing an additional 819,001 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,426,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,901,000 after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares during the period.

IVE traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $171.75. 65,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,981. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.48. The firm has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $142.56 and a one year high of $175.32.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

