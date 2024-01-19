Family Asset Management LLC Sells 930 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Family Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EEM. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.03. 3,621,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,039,363. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $42.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.38 and a 200 day moving average of $39.12.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

