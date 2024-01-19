FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.58.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens decreased their target price on FB Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Hovde Group cut FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.29 per share, with a total value of $70,580.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,877,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,879,008.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 9.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 20.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 16.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 57.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBK opened at $36.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.72. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $116.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.58 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.35%.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

