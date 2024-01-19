FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,263 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in Williams Companies by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $33.85 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $37.45. The stock has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.36 and a 200 day moving average of $34.66.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.27%.

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

