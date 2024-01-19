FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,312 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,594,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 59.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 109,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,769,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,369,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,399,000 after buying an additional 150,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PNC. Bank of America upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $146.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $58.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $167.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

