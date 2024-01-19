FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,946 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 308.9% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVS. HSBC downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

NVS stock opened at $108.03 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.98 and a 12 month high of $108.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.71. The stock has a market cap of $228.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

