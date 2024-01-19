FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VB opened at $205.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.90 and its 200-day moving average is $197.29. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $216.57. The firm has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.