FDx Advisors Inc. Has $2.14 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 116,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,033,000. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 40,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,739 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 41,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $59.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.35. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

