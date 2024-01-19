FDx Advisors Inc. Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 13,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 31,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of WFC opened at $46.44 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $50.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.51 and its 200-day moving average is $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $168.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

