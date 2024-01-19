FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,378 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 12,233 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of META. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total value of $16,886,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total value of $203,083.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,999,598.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 784,236 shares of company stock worth $265,206,391. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company's stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Meta Platforms Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $376.13 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.14 and a twelve month high of $377.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $344.41 and its 200 day moving average is $318.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $966.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22.
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.
Meta Platforms Company Profile
Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.
